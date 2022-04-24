Doug Ford to make an announcement in Huntsville
Ontario's Premier is expected to be in Huntsville Sunday to make an announcement.
Doug Ford will be joined by Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott.
Ford is expected to give remarks around 12 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
