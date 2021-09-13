Donate items curbside, support local families

Barrie, Ont. -

The City of Barrie wants your old clothes, footwear and linens.

Residents are encouraged to donate textiles during the city's textile curbside collection program to help divert these materials from ending up in landfills.

Donated items need to be placed in large, clear plastic bags and placed curbside no later than 7 a.m. on designated days between Sept. 27 and Oct. 1.

Trucks pickup donation bags at specific locations on set dates. Find out what day to leave donations at the curb based on street here:

Mon., Sept. 27

Tues., Sept. 28

Wed., Sept. 29

Thurs., Sept. 30

Fri., Oct. 1

Donated items support Cornerstone to Recovery, a non-profit charitable organization that supports individuals and families impacted by addiction.

Here is a list of what's accepted:

CLOTHING

Active wear

Bathing suits

Bathrobes

Coats

Dresses

Jeans

Pants

Parkas

Shirts

Skirts

Socks

Sweaters

T-shirts

Undergarments

Uniforms



LINENS

Bedding

Blankets

Comforters

Curtains

Cushions

Mats

Oven mitts

Pillows

Rags

Sewing fabric

Sheets

Sleeping bags

Stuffed toys

Towels

Wash cloths



SHOES

Athletic shoes

Boots

Cleats

Dress shoes

High heels

Running shoes

Slip-ons

Slippers

Loafers

Sneakers

Nearly all textiles are recyclable, but 85 per cent end up in landfills.

In Canada, there are about 500 million pounds of textiles sitting in landfills.