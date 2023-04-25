DNA evidence links accused killer Rob Sampson to slain Orillia woman, expert says

Warning: Some readers may find the details in this article disturbing.

Forensic evidence testimony was presented in a Barrie courtroom Tuesday in the murder trial of Rob Sampson, the man accused of killing his girlfriend in 2019.

A forensic biologist testified that DNA evidence found under Tracy Reid's fingernails and leg matched Sampson.

Sampson and Reid, a 45-year-old mother of five, lived together at the Silver Swan Villa Motel in Orillia on and off for a year leading up to her death.

The court heard Sampson and Reid had been intimate before her lifeless body was discovered under some bushes on the property.

The Crown alleges Sampson sexually assaulted her before she died after suffering 60 blunt force injuries, mainly to her head and neck.

Last week, the court heard testimony from the Crown's key witness, a man the defence argues could have killed Reid by hitting her with an e-bike that morning and moving her body with Al Kimmerley, Reid's former boyfriend. Kimmerley has since passed away.

The witness told the court he found her body face down and called Kimmerley for help, but he denied being the person responsible for taking her life.

Witnesses for the Crown said Sampson was a controlling, abusive boyfriend, and Reid often drank and smoked crack cocaine.

The defence argues Sampson is innocent of the crime and tried to steer Reid away from using.

On Wednesday, the trial is scheduled to resume with more evidence from those who knew Tracy Reid.

The allegations against the accused have not been tested in court.