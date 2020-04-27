BARRIE -- A 34-year-old Tay Township man has died of his injuries after crashing his dirt bike last week, police say.

The collision involving the dirt bike and a pickup truck happened at the intersection of Talbot Street and Third Avenue in Port McNicoll on Thursday night.

Police say that when emergency crews arrived, the dirt bike was on fire, and the rider was rushed to the hospital by Simcoe County paramedics.

He was then taken to a Toronto area hospital for further treatment.

Police say the victim died in the hospital on Sunday.

The OPP says a post mortem will help with their investigation into what caused the deadly crash.