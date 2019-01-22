Featured
Decision day for local retail cannabis stores
A vendor displays marijuana for sale during the 4-20 annual marijuana celebration in Vancouver on April 20, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Published Tuesday, January 22, 2019 12:39PM EST
Municipalities across the province have until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday to inform the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario whether they will be opting in or out of having retail cannabis stores in their neighbourhoods.
So far, more than half of Ontario’s eligible municipalities have opted in.
Here is a list of municipalities across the region that have opted in:
- Orangeville
- Huntsville
- Owen Sound
- Bradford
- Springwater
- Midland
- Penetanguishene
- Barrie
- Collingwood
- New Tecumseth
- Shelburne
- Georgian Bay Township
- Tiny Township
- Gravenhurst
- Bracebridge
- Essa Township
- Town of the Blue Mountains
- Innisfil
- Orillia
- Meaford
- Aurora
- Ramara Township
- Seguin
Municipalities across our area that have opted out are:
- Adjala Tosorontio
- Wasaga Beach
- Tay Township
- Clearview Township
- Oro-Medonte
- Newmarket
- Muskoka Lakes
- Severn Township
- Caledon
- Georgina
Currently, recreational marijuana can only be purchased legally in Ontario through a government-run website.
