

CTV Barrie





Municipalities across the province have until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday to inform the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario whether they will be opting in or out of having retail cannabis stores in their neighbourhoods.

So far, more than half of Ontario’s eligible municipalities have opted in.

Here is a list of municipalities across the region that have opted in:

Orangeville

Huntsville

Owen Sound

Bradford

Springwater

Midland

Penetanguishene

Barrie

Collingwood

New Tecumseth

Shelburne

Georgian Bay Township

Tiny Township

Gravenhurst

Bracebridge

Essa Township

Town of the Blue Mountains

Innisfil

Orillia

Meaford

Aurora

Ramara Township

Seguin

Municipalities across our area that have opted out are:

Adjala Tosorontio

Wasaga Beach

Tay Township

Clearview Township

Oro-Medonte

Newmarket

Muskoka Lakes

Severn Township

Caledon

Georgina

Currently, recreational marijuana can only be purchased legally in Ontario through a government-run website.

- With files from The Canadian Press