BARRIE -- A woman in her 90s living at the Bradford Valley Care Community is the latest coronavirus victim in the region.

The woman becomes the Bradford long-term care facility's 10th resident to pass away from COVID-19 complications.

Her death marks the region's 25th, 14 of which have come from long-term care homes, according to the local health unit.

The Bradford Valley home continues to be one of the hardest-hit long-term care facilities in Simcoe Muskoka, with 35 residents and 11 staff members testing positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Owen Hill Care Community continues to struggle to contain an outbreak of the virus.

The outbreak at the downtown Barrie home was declared less than two weeks ago, and since then, 32 people inside the facility have been infected.

The health unit confirming one more staff member and a man in his 80s have tested positive.

They are among the nine new cases in the region on Thursday, including a Bradford West Gwillimbury boy.

In total, there have been 353 people in Simcoe Muskoka who have tested positive for COVID-19, as community-acquired and close contact remain the leading causes of spreading the virus.

Six more people have been hospitalized in the last 24 hours, totalling 13, while 90 remain in self-isolation.

Health officials advise spending Mother's Day this Sunday be virtually visiting mom to keep everyone safe.

The province says 48 more people have died of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to nearly 15-hundred.

Meanwhile there are 399 new cases of the disease in the province, a jump of 2.1 per cent over the previous day.

More than 13-thousand patients in Ontario have recovered from the illness.

The province says just over 15-thousand tests were conducted yesterday, still short of the 16-thousand-per-day the province pledged to be conducting by now.