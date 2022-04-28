Deadly two-vehicle crash on Highway 12 in Severn Township

One person died following a two-vehicle crash in Severn Township Thursday.

Orillia OPP says it responded to the collision on Highway 12 at Sturgeon Bay Road shortly before 7:30 a.m.

Severn Township Fire and County of Simcoe Paramedics also attended the crash scene.

A second person was taken to a Toronto area trauma centre with "life-altering injuries" by air ambulance Ornge, police say.

They say paramedics took two other people to the hospital for treatment.

Members of the OPP Central Region Traffic Reconstruction team are investigating the cause of the crash.

The intersection of Sturgeon Bay Road/Vasey Road and Hwy 12 was closed for the investigation for several hours. The off-ramps at Vasey Road from Highway 400 were also closed.

The areas impacted have since reopened.

OPP asks any witnesses to the collision who have not yet spoken to the police to call 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122.