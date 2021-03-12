BARRIE, ONT. -- Investigators identified a man who died in an apartment fire overnight Wednesday in Owen Sound as 61-year-old Eric Treleaven.

Police say the tenants of the building called 911 after flames broke out around 1:30 a.m. in a unit above the former Norma Jeans Bistro on 8th Street East.

The residents notified emergency crews that a male resident was missing.

Crews knocked the fire down, containing it to the one unit.

Fire services found the man unresponsive in his apartment and attempted life-saving efforts. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators with the Ontario Fire Marshal's office and Owen Sound police looked into the circumstances surrounding what sparked the deadly blaze and said they found it was accidental.

No other details were provided.

Last November, a space heater was believed to have started a fire in the same building. No one was injured.