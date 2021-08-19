Advertisement
Daytime burning prohibited in Muskoka as fire rating shifts to moderate
Published Thursday, August 19, 2021 1:54PM EDT
The fire danger rating is set to moderate (Muskoka Fire Chiefs/Supplied)
Share:
BARRIE, ONT. -- The District of Muskoka has raised its fire danger rating to moderate.
The moderate rating means that small fires are permitted, but daytime burning is not allowed.
The Muskoka Fire Chiefs remind residents to never leave a fire unattended and have the proper tools to extinguish it.
Residents are encouraged to consult with their local municipalities for fire ratings and regulations.
RELATED IMAGES