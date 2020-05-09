School, friends and normal day to day interactions have taken a virtual shift. However, for those with limited access to the internet, devices and other technology, isolation can be challenging.

This is leaving many vulnerable kids at risk for a mental health crisis.

Non-profit organization DAREarts is creating "DAREkits;" an initiative to keep kids busy and improve their mental health. The kits are for kids ages nine to 13 and are filled with self-motivational activities.

DAREarts National Program Manager Lisa Norton says the kits are equipped with basics that some families can't afford to prioritize during these trying times.

"Many families that are navigating things like the shelter system are really just covering basic needs and survival at this point in time," said Norton.

A shelter receiving one of the kits is Bluedoor in Newmarket. CEO Michael Braithwait said he thinks this is a brilliant idea and will help keep kids busy and motivated.

"For them, not being able to leave, not being able to do all the activities, go outside for very long, in different spaces, their mental health can really erode," said Braithwait.

Over the next few weeks, 500 kits will be delivered to shelters, food banks and families. However, by the end of this pandemic, DAREarts is hoping to reach 2500 kids.