Dangerous man nabbed by OPP after three-hour search in Midland
A three-hour search ended with police locating a dangerous man with a stash of drugs and a weapon.
OPP responded to a domestic call from a resident in east-end Midland Friday night.
Police arrived to find the 37-year-old man had fled the home and was believed to be carrying a rifle-style weapon.
The OPP Central Region Canine Unit, Emergency Response Team (ERT), and the Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU) patrolled the neighbourhood for three hours until they received a tip from the public about a sighting of the man on Elizabeth Street.
Police say a knapsack was located nearby containing the weapon and a quantity of cocaine.
Charges for the person of no fixed address included assault, forcible confinement, unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of cocaine and failing to comply with probation orders.
The man was held for a bail hearing on Dec. 3 before the Ontario Court of Justice.
