INNISFIL, ONT. -- The cleanup began after a powerful storm hammered Simcoe County on Sunday evening, with heavy rain and damaging winds.

Residents were busy removing downed trees today all over the county, including in Innisfil, Stroud and Cookstown.

"The wind took that tree and twisted it so hard that it fell down," said one man while clearing his driveway of leaves and debris.

Isolated power outages affected thousands of people and kept hydro crews busy.

Environment Canada had issued a thunderstorm warning for the area just before the conditions changed from overcast skies to a torrential downpouring of rain and strong wind gusts. Some areas even saw pea-sized hail.

Less than two weeks ago, the weather agency confirmed a thunderstorm that hit Bracebridge produced an EF1 tornado that wreaked havoc on the town.

Environment Canada is predicting another thunderstorm this evening for the Barrie area with showers expected on and off for much of the week.