BARRIE, ONT. -- Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for areas of Simcoe County and surrounding areas on Friday.

The weather agency says conditions could produce dangerous thunderstorms with strong wind gusts, large hail and torrential rain.

The storm is forecast to develop this afternoon through this evening.

Environment Canada says we could see localized rainfall accumulations of 50 to 75 millimetres, winds up to 90km/h and a possibility of isolated funnel clouds.

The weather agency's website states, "The type of funnel clouds possible are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms.

This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado."