Damage reported in Barrie after storm rolls through: Environment Canada

Meteorologists with Environment Canada are investigating whether a tornado was part of a severe weather system that rolled across much of the province Thursday evening.

According to a meteorologist with Environment Canada, no conclusive evidence exists that tornados touched down in Simcoe County Thursday. Photos posted on social media show large clouds, with some photos and videos appearing to show that the storm was rotating, although that has not been confirmed.

Earlier in the day, the national weather agency said winds could hit up to 100 kilometres per hour, with up to 50 millimetres of localized rain.

Stormy weather impacted residents in communities including Barrie, Collingwood, Midland, Orillia, Innisfil, New Tecumseth, and surrounding areas.

One meteorologist with Environment Canada tells CTV News Barrie that separate cells from different systems converged, leading to the challenging weather conditions that residents in the city dealt with over the dinner hour.

According to Environment Canada, there have been some damage reports in some neighbourhoods in Barrie's north end and Midhurst. However, most of the damage appears to be in the southwestern part of the province.

Environment Canada says strong wind gusts could cause damage and toss loose objects and advises residents to seek shelter should conditions become threatening.

"Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris," Environment Canada added.

With files from CTV's Kim Phillips.