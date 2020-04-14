BARRIE -- Longtime Barrie Colts' coach Dale Hawerchuk is celebrating a win after finishing his final round of chemotherapy, his son tweeted.

"We hope this is the end of a long journey, but he's ready for anything," Eric Hawerchuk posted on Monday night.

The NHL Hockey Hall of Famer announced in September of last year that he was taking time off for health issues.

It was later revealed the 57-year-old was undergoing treatment for stomach cancer.

He remained optimistic after his diagnosis, assuring fans he was determined.

"I'm ready to fight it. I want to live to tell the story."

Hawerchuk "got to ring the 'Bell of Hope' on his way out" of Barrie's Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on Monday, his son tweeted.

He added, "Thanks to everyone who reached out. Means the world to us. Thinking of you all #DaleStrong."

Hawerchuk played in the NHL for 16 years and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2001 before becoming the Colts' longest-serving head coach, spending nine seasons behind the bench.