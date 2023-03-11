Creemore, Ont. Farmers' Market holds inaugural baking competition

The small town of Creemore, Ont. has been taken over by its large love for baking.

On the heels of its first-ever bread-baking competition, bakers in the town of about 1000 people will now be trying their hand at cookies, squares and bars.

"When the bakers were standing around at the bread contest, it was like, 'okay, do you want to do this again? Yes," said Karen Scully, who is hosting the competition. "We've all become bakers because of the pandemic, so here we are, baking and trying new things."

Bakers will be spending the coming weeks preparing for the contest. They will sell their treats on March 25 at the Creemore Farmers' Market.