BARRIE -- Garlic is Annette Parsons’ favourite part of Camphill; and the tomatoes, the beets, the zucchini, the cabbage.

They’re some of the ten crops Parsons has seen grow over 27 years living at the not-for-profit facility that provides support services to adults with developmental disabilities. The camp works to provide opportunities, teamwork, community and growth.

There are only two locations in Canada, with one in Simcoe County.

Camphill residents maintain a five-acre garden, learning skills to later help with a vocation or to apply to a hobby. Many of the seeds used in planting are donated.

The garden also allows the camp to be self-sustainable, and generate a profit to go towards the organization. Produce is sold every Saturday at the Barrie Farmer’s Market and on their website.

Direct support worker Alan Kuhn says the two-fold system brings joy to those who give back and participate.

“Some people participate therapeutically, some people participate as vocational training, some people participate as a paid job,” Kuhn says.

He feels that organizations like Camphill provide eye-opening experiences for the community.

“Camphill provides for the world, a picture of how the world can live together.”

Community development officer Kathrine Killam says Camphill’s ultimate goal is to create opportunities for those with disabilities.

“We have the maple syrup production where we tap 1000 trees in the sugar bush, we have the highland cattle, the therapeutic riding horses, and we also have cultural programming like pottery...wood shop, performing arts theatre…we’ve got it all here,” Killam said.

Camphill says donations, volunteers and community support are vital to what they do, and they rely on it to continue creating more opportunities.

Click here for more on information on Camphill.