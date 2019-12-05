BARRIE -- Two-time Grammy award-winner LeAnn Rimes will grace the stage at the Big Sky Music Festival this summer.

The country singer will join headliner Dwight Yoakam, Ronnie Milsap, Joe Diffie and many more artists at the Burl's Creek event grounds in Oro-Medonte.

Along with performances, the festival will feature a classic car show and craft market.

The Big Sky Music Festival will take place next summer on July 18th and 19th with on-site camping for tents and RV's open on Fri., July 17th.

Early bird tickets are now on sale.