After its inaugural event at Burl’s Creek this summer the Big Sky Music Festival will be returning in 2020.

Multiple Grammy winning artist Dwight Yoakam will headline the festival. He’ll be supported by Ronnie Milsap and Joe Diffie with additional artists expected to be announced in the future.

Along with music, the festival will feature a classic car show and a craft market.

Big Sky Music Festival will run on July 18th/19th but on-site camping for tents and RV’s will open Friday, July 17th.

Early bird tickets for the festival went on sale Friday at noon.