Construction underway on Simcoe County's $350M long-term care facility

Construction on what will be Simcoe County's largest long-term care facility is moving forward as planned.

The County offered a first-hand look at the project's progress in Beeton on Wednesday, where workers are in the process of solidifying the foundation for the 400-thousand-square-foot development.

The blueprint for a new 400 square-foot long-term care facility in Beeton, Ont.

Once completed, the facility will offer 160 long-term care units and 349 total units.

"This will be another beacon for Simcoe County. When people see how much we care about our seniors with an again demographic," said Simcoe County Warden Basil Clarke. "We don't just build long-term care. We build communities."

"We are an aging population, and housing is always a huge need. So this campus will provide housing for hundreds, literally hundreds of seniors in our communities," added Jane Sinclair, County of Simcoe manager of Health and Emergency Services.

The $350 million project is scheduled to be completed by the fall of 2026.