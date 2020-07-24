EVERETT, ONT. -- A young fox covered in mange is now recovering at a wildlife centre after a community came together to help the diseased animal.

"Anybody who has a love for animals would do whatever they could do to help," said Everett resident Debbie Hillman.

The fox would have likely died of infection brought on by parasitic mites had it not been for the dozens of Everett residents who kept tabs on its comings and goings for six weeks.

Procyon Wildlife volunteers were able to trap the animal when it showed up in the Hillman's backyard.

Procyon Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Centre volunteer Jen McBride said she received about 100 messages about the fox.

"People would stop me in the car, strangers saying, 'you're the one looking for the fox.'"

The animal, now known as Everett, was riddled with crusting on its ears, face and scrawny body.

It's now getting medical attention at the Beeton wildlife centre.

Procyon director Debra Spilar said it's a "worst-case scenario," but added there are signs of some improvement.

"As long as he keeps eating, he will get up his strength, and if we can control the infections by the medications, there is a good chance of saving him. So, it's looking promising, but he is not out of the woods yet."

It could take several months for the fox to recover fully. When he does, he will be released back into the area.