An apparent triple murder-suicide is sending shockwaves through the small community of Ryerson Township.

On Friday, three generations of the same family were found dead in their own home. Mark Jones, who police say was the killer, was also found dead at the scene.

“This is just unfathomable as to what happened to our community," says neighbour Paul Van Dam.

The victims have been identified as 88-year-old Raija Turanen, 55-year-old Ulla Theoret and 28-year-old Paul Theoret.

"I would visit once in a while on the way to town,” Van Dam says.

Jane Bissonette, the owner of a donation store, knew Ulla and describes her as a “lovely lady.”

“She was a regular customer. If she wasn't donating, she was certainly purchasing. She was in last week and bought a couple of things, laughed and joked and smiled and yeah, I’m very, very, sorry to hear about her passing," she says.

Officers have been searching the home they say belonged to the killer.

“Right now we do not know why this incident took place at this time and at this location,” says OPP Det.-Insp. Martin Graham.

An autopsy on the four bodies is being conducted in Toronto on Tuesday to determine the cause of these deaths.