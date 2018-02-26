

Three people killed in a Ryerson Township home are family members who have spent years living in the community.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Friday for what the OPP have called a triple murder-suicide. Police say they found two men and two women with “obvious signs of trauma.”

The deceased have been identified as 88-year-old Raija Turanen, 55-year-old Ulla Theoret and 28-year-old Paul Theoret.

“They formed three generations of the same family and resided at that residence and were part of the community for many years,” says OPP Det.-Insp. Martin Graham.

The fourth person found dead at the home has been identified as 58-year-old Mark Jones.

“We believe Jones murdered the three victims at their home,” Graham told CTV News.

Police could be seen searching an area around the home on Monday. A drone was also deployed to collect evidence.

An autopsy has been ordered and will take place later this week. Investigators are also trying to figure out when the killings happened.

“Currently we can only pinpoint it between nine o’clock on Wednesday the 21 of February and the 911 call on Friday the 23 of February at 7:30.”

A handgun and a long gun were seized from the scene, but investigators wouldn’t say if the weapons were used.

People who live in the small community near Burk’s Falls are stunned by the news.

The OPP is hoping to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time.