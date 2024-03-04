Collingwood school targeted by vandals 6x spurring OPP investigation

St. Mary's School in Collingwood has been targeted half a dozen times by vandals, and police are asking for the public's help to identify the person(s) responsible.

The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board says the Saunders Street school was vandalized four times in December and again in January and February.

The vandal(s) broke entrance windows at the southwest corner of the building on each occasion.

The board confirmed there was no damage inside the school.

According to police, the windows were broken when the school was closed.

They ask anyone with information on the incidents to contact Collingwood OPP or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.