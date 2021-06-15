BARRIE, ONT. -- Sunset Manor long-term care home in Collingwood, Ont. has been issued a rare order to stop admissions immediately following an inspection by the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

On Thursday, the ministry sent a letter to the placement coordinator for the long-term care home, directing it to cease admissions because of a belief "that there is a risk of harm to the health or well-being of residents in the home or persons who might be admitted as residents."

A ministry report on June 10 states the 150-bed home received "several written notifications and compliance orders" for not following requirements highlighted after inspections between July 2018 and April 2021.

Sunset Manor is one of four long-term care homes operated by the County of Simcoe.

County of Simcoe Health and Emergency Services general manager Jane Sinclair called the ministry's report "excessive," adding, "We don't agree with the level of severity of these ministry findings."

According to the ministry, this is the first and only order like this so far in 2021.

The inspection report states a compliance order was issued following an incident that left one resident injured during an altercation with another resident.

Another finding said a registered practical nurse (RPN) treated a patient's wound, but the treatment wasn't a practice typically done by an RPN.

The ministry's report also states, "There are reasonable grounds to believe that the licensee cannot or will not properly manage the long-term care home or cannot do so without assistance."

Still, the county stands behind its care. "We have many policies and practices in place to ensure our residents are well looked after and kept safe. And we monitor their welfare very closely to ensure they are not at risk," Sinclair added.

The ministry said it would continue to monitor the Collingwood home closely and follow up inspections, but new residents would not be allowed until the orders are followed.

Meanwhile, the county said it would go ahead with an action plan by hiring an external partner over the next month to ensure all ministry findings are complied with and addressed.

