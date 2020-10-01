Advertisement
Collingwood Collegiate Institute staff discover threatening message on bathroom wall
Published Thursday, October 1, 2020 11:16AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, October 1, 2020 2:02PM EDT
Collingwood Collegiate Institute in Collingwood. (Mike Arsalides/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police are investigating an incident at Collingwood Collegiate Institute Thursday morning involving a threat written on a bathroom wall.
The school's principal, Charlene Scime, notified parents around 10:30 a.m. that, "there is an increased police presence at the school, and we are taking appropriate precautions to keep our students and staff safe."
It is unclear at this time exactly what the message stated.
This is a developing story. We will update it as soon as we have any information.