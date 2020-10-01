BARRIE, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police are investigating an incident at Collingwood Collegiate Institute Thursday morning involving a threat written on a bathroom wall.

The school's principal, Charlene Scime, notified parents around 10:30 a.m. that, "there is an increased police presence at the school, and we are taking appropriate precautions to keep our students and staff safe."

It is unclear at this time exactly what the message stated.

#CWoodOPP is currently investigating an incident at Collingwood Collegiate Institute (school washroom was marked with graffiti involving a threat). We are committed to #publicsafety. As a result, there will be an increase in police presence in the area @TownCollingwood ^kv pic.twitter.com/bnxF9Spabw — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) October 1, 2020

This is a developing story. We will update it as soon as we have any information.