BARRIE, ONT -- On Saturday, the Collingwood District and Kinsmen Club hosted a bottle drive at Kinsmen Park.

The group spent the day collecting various beer, wine and liquor bottles and cans for return. Bottle donations were left at the bottom of driveways to maintain physical distancing or people dropped off their empties at Kinsman Park. The Kinsmen plan to donate all the proceeds back into the community, supporting local food banks, the humane society and Cystic Fibrosis Canada.

"Community involvement is so important. It's really making a great name for us," says Glen Card from the Collingwood District and Kinsmen Club.

Additionally, every tab is removed from each can and donated to the Canadian Wheelchair Foundation, who melt down the metal to create new wheelchairs.

Card says this fundraiser has allowed them to give back to the community during the pandemic.

"People are saying thank you very much for supporting the town, and we're really appreciative of them supporting us," Card says.

The group is consistently looking for ways to support their community.

Earlier this spring, they took part in a roadside cleanup to rid streets of litter accumulated over the winter.

If you missed today's bottle drive, details on future collections are posted on their Facebook page.