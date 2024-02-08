Collingwood Blues brings home $31K for cancer patients

The Collingwood Blues secured two significant victories last week, on and off the ice, as the team looked to raise funds for cancer.

For its second annual 'Hockey Battles Cancer' event on Feb. 2, the Blues raised over $31,000 to support local individuals undergoing cancer treatment and the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital's diagnostic imaging department.

"The last two years, we have dedicated a game to fundraise for those affected by cancer," said Dylan Hudon, Team Captain of the Collingwood Blues. "It is a special night not only for our team but everyone in the community. Also, getting together as an organization to raise money and put on this event means a lot to everyone."

The event at the Eddie Bush Memorial Arena saw the Blues don their commemorative purple jerseys as they defeated the Oakville Blades in front of more than 1,000 fans.