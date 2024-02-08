BARRIE
Barrie

    • Collingwood Blues brings home $31K for cancer patients

    Local Collingwood dignitaries join players from the Collingwood Blues and Oakville Blades for the ceremonial puck drop during the second annual Hockey Battles Cancer on Fri. Feb. 2, 2024 (CTV News/Chris Garry). Local Collingwood dignitaries join players from the Collingwood Blues and Oakville Blades for the ceremonial puck drop during the second annual Hockey Battles Cancer on Fri. Feb. 2, 2024 (CTV News/Chris Garry).
    Share

    The Collingwood Blues secured two significant victories last week, on and off the ice, as the team looked to raise funds for cancer.

    For its second annual 'Hockey Battles Cancer' event on Feb. 2, the Blues raised over $31,000 to support local individuals undergoing cancer treatment and the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital's diagnostic imaging department.

    "The last two years, we have dedicated a game to fundraise for those affected by cancer," said Dylan Hudon, Team Captain of the Collingwood Blues. "It is a special night not only for our team but everyone in the community. Also, getting together as an organization to raise money and put on this event means a lot to everyone."

    The event at the Eddie Bush Memorial Arena saw the Blues don their commemorative purple jerseys as they defeated the Oakville Blades in front of more than 1,000 fans.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News