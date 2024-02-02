Collingwood Blues bring home big win for cancer patients

The Collingwood Blues were looking for two wins on Friday as they hit the ice at home.

For the 2nd year in a row, the Blues held the now annual Hockey Battles Cancer fundraiser. While hosting and battling the Oakville Blades, the OJHL team sought to bring in as much money as possible for cancer patients in the local community.

"Cancer touches all of our lives in some way through friends and family, and we wanted a way to raise local but keep it local for initiatives to help our Collingwood and area cancer patients," said project chair Kathy Jeffery.

Friday night's game included a silent auction and a 50/50 draw. There is also an online auction.

All funds raised are going towards gift totes for cancer patients in the area, something Jeffery says the first two recipients greatly appreciated. They will also be targeted towards new equipment for Collingwood General & Marine Hospital to help with early detection efforts.

"We're looking for two victories tonight, obviously one on the ice but one off the ice. I think the victory in Hockey Battles Cancer is one that both sides in this hockey game can get behind in supporting cancer patients," said Jeffery.

Players wore specially designed jerseys, which will be auctioned off once the whole team signs.

While final numbers aren't known, Jeffery says they surpassed their $20,000 goal.