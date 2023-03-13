City welcomes applications for 2023 Recreation and Sport Community Grant

One for running, two for a rodeo, three for a craft club and four for a show.

Dozens of ideas will be tossed around as city staff review requests for its Recreation and Sport Community Grant.

"After the success we saw with this grant last year, we are once again seeking interested community-based organizations that need funding to innovate or continue to deliver, encourage or support recreation and sport in our city," said Dan Bell, director of Recreation and Culture Services.

"The grant isn't limited to organizations or activities focused exclusively on sports – it could provide funding for a diverse range of recreational opportunities in our city and encourage participation among our residents."

Organizations can apply for funding in two categories: programming to support new or innovative recreation and sports opportunities or capital improvement projects.

For either funding category, applicants must be an incorporated not-for-profit organization, a community association operating as a not-for-profit or a registered charitable organization. For-profit enterprises may apply in collaboration with an eligible not-for-profit, provided they receive no direct financial benefit.

This is the second year Barrie has offered this grant. Through the 2022 grant process, the city awarded eleven Barrie-based organizations a share of $283,700.

There is no prescribed dollar amount limit on application requests. Applications will be accepted until March 31, and grants will be awarded by April 21.