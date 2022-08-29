City of Orillia looks at new ways to slow drivers down

After several proposed updates to its 2013 policy, the city of Orillia released a new traffic calming policy last week.

"We recognize that our current policy was a little bit restrictive and we had a lot of feedback from the residents in terms of traffic calming that just didn't meet the criteria," said Wes Cyr, Orillia Manager of Engineering and Transportation. "So we took an updated look at it and we're trying to make it easier. We want to help people feel safer in their communities,"

Cyr said the biggest change is that the city is now looking at offsetting traffic.

"If traffic is congested on a road and motorists are short-circuiting through neighbourhood municipalities to avoid the congestion, that's something we're looking at," he added. "We're looking at High speeds as well, whereas before, it was only average speeds."

In collaboration with the OPP, the new policy will incorporate speed perception awareness campaigns. A heavier police presence in areas with lots of traffic complaints is also a new measure of the policy.

Cyr said the new policy only applies to local and collector roads, primarily in residential areas.

"Any adjustments we make to our traffic system in terms of traffic calming, staff is going to monitor that very closely to see if there's any offset impacts," said Cyr.

For locations that don't meet the criteria for traffic calming measures, residents have the option to pay for the purchase of traffic calming devices.

City staff would pick the best traffic calming solution to address the concerns in that neighbourhood and the fee would be applied to participating property owners.