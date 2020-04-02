BARRIE -- The Sharing Place Food Centre in Orillia just got a big boost from the city.

The city of Orillia is providing $10,000 of its COVID-19 emergency fund to the local food bank to help fill the shelves and hampers.

Orillia Council established the $100,000 emergency fund in March to help the city's providers on a needs basis.

"The city of Orillia is happy to support the essential service being provided by the Sharing Place and its many dedicated volunteers," said Mayor Steve Clarke.

"We all know the demand for our essential service will increase over the weeks and months to come," said Chris Peacock, Executive Director of the Sharing Place Food Centre.

The Sharing Place is accepting financial donations by e-mail or cheque.

To donate to The Sharing Place, click here.