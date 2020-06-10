BARRIE, ONT. -- Grab your sunscreen, and get ready to hit the beach in Barrie.

The city is reopening beaches on Saturday.

The province announced municipalities in the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit region could move into Phase 2, meaning more outdoor amenities will reopen.

Related Article: Simcoe County salons, patios, pools and malls can reopen Friday

Seasonal washrooms will also reopen in a phased approach, starting with Centennial and Heritage parks.

“Our staff members are working hard to reopen amenities and facilities as quickly as possible,” says Mayor Jeff Lehman. “Part of the process is to rehire staff that had to be laid off due to the revenue shortages from the closures and to ensure we have proper guidelines in place. So, we ask that residents please have patience as we work to make sure our reopening is safe and successful.”

As beaches reopen, the city warns there will be no lifeguards until July at the earliest.

Splash pads at Heritage Park and Lampman Lane Park will reopen the following Saturday on June 20.