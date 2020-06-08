BARRIE, ONT. -- You are just days away from being able to get a haircut, raise a glass on a patio, or go for a swim in Simcoe County and some other parts of Ontario.

The provincial government has announced areas under the jurisdiction of the Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit, Grey Bruce Health Unit, and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health will move into stage two of Ontario’s COVID-19 re-opening plan at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

Under stage two, the following businesses and services will be allowed to re-start, with health and safety measures in place:

Hair and beauty salons, barber shops, and other personal care services

Tattoo parlours

Outdoor dining and drinking at restaurants and bars

Shopping malls, with eateries limited to take-out

Weddings and funerals with up to 10 people

Pools, wading pools, and splash pads

Beach access and additional camping at Ontario Parks

Camping at private campgrounds

Outdoor facilities for team sports for training only, no games or scrimmages

Drive-in or drive-thru theatres, concerts, animal attractions, and art installations

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health doesn’t think every part of Ontario is ready for more freedom.

People in areas including Toronto and York Region will have to sit tight until public health indicators improve. The government says it will share an update on how each region is doing at the start of every week, including whether they are ready to move to stage two.

Starting Friday, people across Ontario will be able to gather in groups of up to 10 instead of five, though people from different households must maintain a 2m distance. Houses of worship will also be permitted to welcome people inside, though no more than 30 percent of the building’s capacity will be allowed.

The government says more guidance is coming soon on child care, summer camps, post-secondary education, and transit.

For the full list of services allowed to re-start under stage two and the regions affected, click here.