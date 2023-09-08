City of Barrie's neighbourhood reconstruction project forces road closure for 3 months

Residents in an ageing Barrie neighbourhood will have to pack their patience with the lengthy closure of a street.

The City of Barrie says its subcontractors require Frederick Street to be closed between Innisfil Street and the dead-end cul-de-sac on Robert Street until Dec. 15.

The closure is associated with the City's Historic Neighbourhoods Strategy Park Neighbourhood Reconstruction Program, which includes reconstructing all infrastructure and roadways to bring the area up to date.

"Many of the linear infrastructure (water mains, sanitary sewers, and roads) were constructed in the early to mid-1950s and have reached or nearing the end of their useful lives," the City of Barrie website states about the project.

The roadway will be closed to buses; however, access will be maintained for residents and emergency services.

Residents in the area can expect minor disruptions driving through the site.

The project is anticipated to enter the next phase in 2025 and be completed in 2027.