    • Christmas Cheer campaign significantly boosts fundraising goal

    Rising inflation and food prices pushed Barrie & District Christmas Cheer to significantly adjust its annual fundraising goal to $400,000, a $120,000 boost compared to previous years, to ensure no one goes without food on the table or toys under the tree this holiday season.

    "The money we raise is typically only one-fourth of the value of what we actually distribute to families each year. We are very fortunate to have the support of local suppliers that afford us with significant value per donated dollar," Christmas Cheer President Stephane Quenneville said. "But that dollar won't stretch as far as it used to."

    Organizers anticipate a surge in assistance applications amid the economic challenges, making elevating fundraising efforts crucial.

    Along with monetary donations, the organization hopes to collect community contributions of food and toys to fill hampers for nearly 1,800 local families.

    Christmas Cheer has been supporting people who need a little extra help during the holidays for nearly five decades.

    The campaign helps single parents, married parents, families and single people across Barrie, Innisfil, Essa and Oro townships.

