Chippewas Festival celebrates First Nations authors

A celebration of the written word of First Nation communities from across the country is being held on the grounds of Chippewas of Rama First Nation this weekend.

The event will showcase the published works of First Nations authors from across the country.

Armand Garnet Ruffo is one of many respected authors taking the stage.

"Some of them are very emotional, touching, heartwarming and sometimes difficult to tell. But we have what I feel is a world-class lineup," said Chief Ted Williams, Chippewas of Rama First Nation.

Organizers of the Chippewas festival are looking to help spotlight the authors from other provinces, including Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia.