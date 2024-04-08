Children in Simcoe County learned the importance of solar eclipse safety

Residents in Simcoe Muskoka took in the celestial site on Monday as the solar eclipse made its long-awaited appearance.

The cosmic event marked a historic moment for millions throughout North America, with people gathering outdoors to catch a glimpse of the event.

While cloudy skies stole the show for many, experts say the darkness that loomed briefly around 3:30 p.m. provided a unique opportunity.

"It wasn't just a sighting; it was an experience, and that experience was like, my god, this wall of darkness that came so quickly," said David Philips, senior climatologist with Environment Canada.

While Minesing Central Public School students stayed home, their vice principal captured the sight.

Over the past several months, Jim Dewey and a team of students created a large telescope to capture every moment, which he then shared online.

"This was just an opportunity to do something big with this eclipse. A solar eclipse is rare, and to have something like this in our backyard, well, we should take advantage of it," said Dewey.

In Utopia, glasses were on, and children took in the sights at the day camp at the Tiffin Centre for Conservation, where they learned just how an eclipse occurs and how to keep their eyes safe.

"On any given day, we hope they have a wonderful day being outside in nature, and today really hit that target to make sure that they looked around and noticed their environment with their time spent outside," said Naomi Saunders, manager of environmental education at the Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority.

Experts say Monday's eclipse won't happen again in Simcoe Muskoka for several decades, with the next eclipse estimated to occur in just over 120 years.