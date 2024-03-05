BARRIE
Barrie

    • Cause of fire at school under investigation

    Fire crews outside of Harriet Todd Public School in Orillia, Ont. on Tues. March 5, 2024 (X: @Orillia_Fire). Fire crews outside of Harriet Todd Public School in Orillia, Ont. on Tues. March 5, 2024 (X: @Orillia_Fire).
    Share

    No injuries were reported after a fire broke out inside an Orillia school Tuesday afternoon.

    Orillia firefighters were called to Harriet Todd Public School after what the deputy chief called a small fire in a washroom.

    According to fire officials, the incident was brought under control relatively quickly. The building was evacuated as firefighters ventilated it.

    According to the deputy chief, students were brought back into the school in under an hour.

    Police are now investigating the cause of the fire.  

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Conservative MPs react to Luka Magnotta's prison transfer

    Conservative MPs are criticizing the federal government amid the news that convicted killer Luka Magnotta was transferred to a medium-security facility two years ago, while prisoner advocates warn the scrutiny is purely political.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News