Cause of fire at school under investigation

No injuries were reported after a fire broke out inside an Orillia school Tuesday afternoon.

Orillia firefighters were called to Harriet Todd Public School after what the deputy chief called a small fire in a washroom.

According to fire officials, the incident was brought under control relatively quickly. The building was evacuated as firefighters ventilated it.

According to the deputy chief, students were brought back into the school in under an hour.

Police are now investigating the cause of the fire.