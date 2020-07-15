BARRIE, ONT. -- Casinos will be able to resume operations on Friday as part of Ontario's Phase 3, but not every facility is prepared to reopen the doors.

"We will not be reopening Gateway's Innisfil Casino or Casino Rama this Friday. Right now, we have no set timeline for reopening any Gateway locations," a spokesperson for Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited told CTV News in an email.

It went on to state, "We have developed extensive health and safety plans for each site, which includes two metres physical distancing, rigorous cleaning and sanitation measures and the mandatory use of masks or face coverings for all individuals entering our gaming sites."

Any plans for reopening must be independently reviewed by a health and safety expert and submitted to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.