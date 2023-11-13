Casino Rama announces new shows for 2024

Casino Rama announced its lineup for the new year, including a multi-talented singer-songwriter, an award-winning rapper and actor, and a platinum chart-topping country star.

The new lineup kicks off on February 9 with Jann Arden.

The Juno award winner is best known for her signature ballads, including Sensitive, Good Mother, and Could I Be Your Girl.

Ice Cube brings his Straight Into Canada tour with special guest Xzibit to the Orillia stage on March 1.

The musician, actor, director and producer has sold more than 10 million albums as a solo recording artist, with hits including It Was A Good Day, Check Yo Self, and You Can Do It.

Ice Cube was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.

On March 9, Russell Dickerson's Big Wheels & Back Roads Tour will hit the stage.

The country singer is known for chart-topping hits like Yours, Blue Tacoma, and Love You Like I Used To.

Showtime is at 8 p.m.; doors open at 7 p.m.

Comedian Tom Segura will perform his standup show on May 3.

Segura is best known for his Netflix specials, including Sledgehammer, released in July and debuted at #1 on the streaming platform.

Tickets range in price from $95 to $145.

Tickets for all of the above shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., with presales starting Wednesday.

The complete Casino Rama entertainment lineup for all the upcoming shows is available here.