Canadian company aims to silence engines on the water with electric watercrafts

The tranquil ambiance of summer in Muskoka, often permeated by the reverberating sounds of revving gasoline engines, may soon transform as a burgeoning trend in water sports aims to hush those motors and disperse the noxious fumes.

"It's the world's first mass-produced 100 per cent electric personal watercraft," said Annick Lauzon with Tiaga Motors.

Canadian company Tiaga Motors is striving to replicate the electric vehicle revolution happening on the roads on the water.

"As an outdoor lover, you use a snowmobile, you use a personal watercraft to get in touch with the amazing nature that surrounds you, but then there's this conflict that you're using a gas-guzzling machine to do so," said Lauzon. Tiaga Motors introduces its Orca Carbon electric personal watercraft on Lake Joseph in MacTier, Ont., on Fri., July 14, 2023. (CTV News/Ian Duffy)

Gordon Bay Marine has observed a recent surge in customers expressing interest in electric watercraft, and now it's becoming more realistic.

"We've yet to see some of the other manufacturers take it on, but there's certainly going to be a lot of focus on that going into the future," noted Randy Eveleigh, Power Sports manager at Gordon Bay Marine.

According to Taiga Motors, the benefits of electric watercraft include appeasing neighbours, protecting the environment, and pleasing power sports enthusiasts.

"The powerful electric engine at 120 kilowatts is the equivalent of 160 horsepower. So even an experienced PWC owner will be impressed by that performance and that technology," added Lauzon.

As far as Eveleigh is concerned, the benefits are endless.

"There's no gas fill-ups. Go to your dock. You plug it in. It's silent. The other advantage is instant torque. From a power sports thing, when you look to power, that's what you want," Eveleigh said.

Taiga's Orca Carbon model offers an overnight or expedited three-hour charging method most marinas support. Tiaga Motors introduces a quick charging method for its electric watercrafts on Lake Joseph in MacTier, Ont. on Fri., July 14, 2023. (CTV News/Ian Duffy)

And the company says electricity on the water isn't a concern, even if you're charging cord falls in.

"It's perfectly safe. Basically, the battery and power train are fully sealed and enclosed, and there's absolutely no maintenance that is required," Lauzon concluded.

While Tiaga's top carbon edition sells for $34,000, it is soon releasing a performance model that is $10,000 cheaper.

Interested buyers can order directly from the Quebec-based company or rely on authorized dealers like Gordon Bay Marine, who can have your electric watercraft ready within a few weeks.