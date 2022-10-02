Caledon police seek three suspects in armed robbery investigations
Caledon OPP are searching for three suspects after the second armed in one week.
Police say two men entered a business in the Town of Caledon, located at 18 King Street East, around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 23. One of the two held the store at gunpoint and demanded to be taken to the location where narcotics were kept.
A third man waited outside in the driver seat of what police believe was an older black model sedan. All three fled the scene with cash and drugs.
Then on Sept. 30, police were called around 10:45 a.m. after a robbery at another business. Police believe the suspects were the same as the first robbery and said they left with cash and medicinal drugs.
Suspects 1 and 2 are described as black, with thin builds and between 18 to 25 years old.
Suspect 1 is approximately 5'3" and was wearing a grey hoodie, dark blue pants, white shotes, a surgical mask, and yellow construction gloves. This suspect carried a black duffle bag and a black pistol
Suspect 2 is 5'5" and was wearing a black hoodie with grey or camo pants, black shoes with red accents, a surgical mask and yellow construction gloves.
Suspect 3 is also described as a black male with a thin build, wearing a surgical mask and black or grey hoodie.
The vehicle is believed to be an older black model Honda, possibly an Accord.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
