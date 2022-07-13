Caledon OPP look to identify suspect involved in alleged sexual assault on transit bus

Caledon OPP look to identify suspect involved in alleged sexual assault on transit bus

Caledon OPP is looking to identify a suspect involved in an alleged sexual assault that took place on a Brampton Transit bus Tuesday night. (Provided/Caledon OPP) Caledon OPP is looking to identify a suspect involved in an alleged sexual assault that took place on a Brampton Transit bus Tuesday night. (Provided/Caledon OPP)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'A very difficult decision': PM Trudeau defends returning Russia-Germany pipeline turbines

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending Canada's decision to grant a Canadian company a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing them to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany. The prime minister said that while it was 'a very difficult decision,' Russia is trying to 'weaponize energy as a way of creating division amongst the allies.'

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver