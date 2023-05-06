Caledon OPP investigating fatal crash in Bolton, Ont.

Police in Bolton are investigating a crash that killed a woman early Saturday morning.

According to OPP, two vehicles crashed head-on at the intersection of Queen Street and King Street at around 2 a.m.

Police said both drivers were taken to hospital, where one of them, a 21-year-old woman, later died due to her injuries.

Queen Street was closed between Willow Street and Sterne Street for several hours while police investigated the scene.

The roadway has reopened, but police said an investigation into the crash is ongoing.