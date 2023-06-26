Caledon OPP and MTO bust wayward drivers on Highway 10

In a single day, police laid 150 charges on Caledon's Highway 10.

Caledon OPP's traffic unit teamed up with the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) for a one-day traffic blitz on Highway 10 in the Town of Caledon Friday.

The blitz, dubbed Operation Perfect 10, had a dozen officers from the OPP and MTO focusing their efforts on drivers who were speeding, not wearing seatbelts, using handheld devices while driving and looking for unsafe commercial motor vehicles.

Caledon OPP receives numerous traffic complaints every day about vehicles and drivers on Highway 10. The blitz was designed to show the community that their concerns are recognized, and the OPP, along with our highway safety partners, is working to address those concerns.

During the enforcement period, numerous charges were laid, including:

72 Speeding violations

1 Stunt driving violation

8 Seatbelt violations

26 Other moving violations

35 Non-moving violations

3 Commercial vehicles were taken out of service

The OPP and MTO say they will continue to aggressively enforce the Highway Traffic Act on Highway 10 and all roadways and highways in the Caledon area.

If you observe unsafe driving or vehicles, you can call the OPP at *OPP (*677), or 911 on your mobile device.

You will not be charged for distracted driving for calling the OPP.