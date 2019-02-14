The city of Orillia is reviewing a proposed smoking bylaw that calls for a complete smoking ban on all municipally-owned land.

“This would include tobacco, as well as cannabis, and this would include beaches, city parking lots, all parkland,” said Shawn Crawford, Legislative Services manager.

Organizers of the Mariposa festival tell CTV News they aren’t opposed to the anti-smoking rule, but Nordia, a company that leases land in the city is asking for an exemption.

“We’re kind of in a special situation. It’s not like it’s a public space, or a public park, or even a public building where people are going in and out,” said Philip Van Leeuwen.

If the bylaw passes, smokers wouldn’t have to butt-out completely. Crawford says the city technically has no authority over public sidewalks.

City staff has recommended proper signage be added and would like to see a part-time bylaw officer hired for enforcement.

“The cost for this wouldn’t impact the taxpayer directly,” explained Crawford. “The idea being that the city would be able to rely on the provincial funding that has been provided to municipalities associated with cannabis legalization.”

The city wants feedback from the public on the issue. Councillors say if passed, the new rules would be in effect this spring.