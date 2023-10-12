Barrie

    • Busy Barrie intersection to close for 2 months: Here's where and why

    Summer may be over, but construction season rages on in the City of Barrie with the lengthy closure of a busy intersection.

    Starting Monday, the intersection at Cedar Pointe Drive and Edgehill Drive will be closed to traffic until mid to late December.

    "There will be no through access on Edgehill Drive," the City noted.

    Businesses along Cedar Pointe Drive will remain open with access from Dunlop Street during construction.

    Following months of delays, the Cedar Pointe Drive and Dunlop Street intersection reopened last week.

    The City said the project contractor is now working around the clock until November 1 to finish the sanitary installation and the roadway restoration.

    "This work is a key part of preparing for the Ministry of Transportation's Dunlop Street bridge replacement project, which is currently in the design and environmental assessment stage," the City added.

    Once the bridge replacement project gets underway next year, it's anticipated to take roughly four years to complete.

