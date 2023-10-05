Cedar Pointe Drive access from Dunlop St. reopens, but construction isn't over yet

Following months of delays, access to Cedar Pointe Drive from Dunlop Street in Barrie has reopened to traffic, but construction in the area is far from done.

While businesses along Cedar Pointe Drive remained open during construction, the only entry was from Edgehill Drive.

The work that started in July was meant to be completed in mid-August but was extended to early September due to sanitary installation on Hart Drive taking longer than anticipated.

The reopening was extended again in mid-September amid more construction issues, but on Thursday, the City of Barrie announced access at Dunlop Street was officially reopened.

The City noted that the portable temporary traffic signal on Hart Drive would be removed this week, and one lane in each direction had been restored.

However, the traffic disruptions aren't over just yet.

The contractor will close the Edgehill Drive and Cedar Pointe Drive intersection on October 16.

The City said the contractor would have crews working 24 hours per day on weekdays starting Tuesday until November 1 for the sanitary installation and roadway restoration.

Work within the Cedar Pointe Plaza will start next week, causing some parking spots to be blocked at times. Crews will be on-site from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. to install the sanitary works within the plaza from 55 to 75 Cedar Pointe Drive.

The construction project was mandated by the Ministry of Transportation because the existing sewer conflicts with the ministry's future Dunlop Street bridge plans, requiring the City of Barrie to have crews move it.

The work includes relocating the trunk sanitary sewer along Cedar Pointe Drive from Dunlop Street to Edgehill Drive and abandoning the existing sewer abutting the Highway 400 right of way.

The sewer will cross the 400 south of the existing interchange and connect to the current main at Hart Drive.