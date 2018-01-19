

South Simcoe Police are investigating after an Innisfil business was defrauded out of nearly half a million dollars.

The business, which was not named by police, entered into an agreement to purchase a refrigeration system and to have a cement pad installed in 2014.

Police say the business made several payments to an individual who claimed to work for the Toronto company. In the end, the installation never happened.

After reviewing the payments, the owners discovered that the money never made it to the actual refrigeration company. Police say the business was scammed out of $400,000.

The South Simcoe Police criminal investigation bureau is now looking into the case.